Who is going to police the new world trading system?

But the future will resemble the pre-WTO past in that many disputes will be resolved through negotiation rather than litigation. U.S. officials point to the resolution with the EU of a long-running fight over each other’s subsidies for commercial airliners, which includes a joint approach to dealing with China. Ms. Tai has suggested Europe respond to U.S. electric-vehicle subsidies by introducing its own. The implication: Rather than sue each other in pursuit of a world without subsidies, the U.S. and Europe should accept that China has made such a world unattainable.