Who makes up India’s middle class, anyway?
SummaryThe government said it tried to allay the concerns of India's middle class, particularly income tax payers, in the Union Budget by announcing massive tax cuts to lift consumption. But do we know who's actually middle class in India?
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech that one of the government’s efforts was to “enhance the spending power of India’s rising middle class". This was followed by a massive tax bonanza – through changing the tax slabs – for those with an annual income of up to ₹12 lakh and lower tax liabilities for those earning more than that. But do these people actually represent India's middle class?