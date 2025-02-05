Who makes up India’s middle class, anyway?

Skewed at the top

The World Inequality Database, which tries to trace income inequality in more than 30 countries through national income accounts, wealth aggregates, and income and consumption surveys, among other things, reveals massive inequality in India. According to their latest data, those with a monthly income of ₹1 lakh or more are in the top 10 percentile. A Mint analysis of percentile data shows the middle 60% would be those earning a between ₹11,856 and ₹38,105 a month. The concentration of income at the top may give people who are in the affluent class the illusion of being middle class.