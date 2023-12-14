Wholesale inflation at 8-month high in November
Wholesales prices moved into inflation territory for the first time this financial year mainly because of rising food prices, but economists expect it to remain subdued for the rest of FY2024
NEW DELHI : India’s wholesale inflation reached an eight-month high in November after having contracted since the beginning of this financial year, mainly owing to rising prices of food and other key commodities.
