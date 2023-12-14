Wholesale inflation at 8-month high in November

NEW DELHI :India’s wholesale inflation reached an eight-month high in November after having contracted since the beginning of this financial year, mainly owing to rising prices of food and other key commodities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inflation based on the wholesale price index (WPI) stood at 0.26 % in November, after contracting 0.52% in October, according to data released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Thursday.

A year ago, wholesale inflation stood at 5.85%.

"Positive rate of inflation in November 2023 is primarily due to increasing prices of food articles, minerals, machinery and equipment, computer, electronics and optical products, motor vehicles, other transport equipment and other manufacturing etc.," the ministry said in a statement.

During November, food inflation rose to a three-month high of 8.18%, up from 2.53% in the previous months, due to a rise in the prices of paddy, pulses, vegetables, onion, fruits, and milk.

However, prices of other food articles such as wheat, cereals, eggs, meat, and fish decelerated during the month.

Wholesale prices fell for seven straight months until October, contracting 0.26% in September, 0.52% in August, 1.36% in July, 4.12% in June, 3.48% in May, and 0.92% in April.

During November, prices of non-food articles declined by 3.20 %, crude petroleum and natural gas decelerated by 7.13 %, and fuel and power prices fell by 4.61 %. Prices of manufactured products declined 0.64%.

WPI had remained in the deflationary zone earlier, helped by a favourable base and falling commodity prices, according to economists.

They had, however, expected WPI to enter positive territory in November due to the increasing food prices and a fading base effect.

“In line with our expectation, WPI inflation printed marginally positive at 0.3% in November, breaking the seven-month-long deflationary streak," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CARE Ratings Ltd. “Even while deflation in manufacturing products and fuel and power segments continued, a sharp pick-up in wholesale food inflation, along with the fading base effect pushed WPI inflation into the positive territory."

For the rest of the financial year, however, Sinha expects WPI inflation to be subdued, remaining below 2%.

“Upside risks could emanate from food price pressures. However, the expected deflationary trend in the manufacturing segment aided by lower metals prices and a sharp correction in global crude oil prices would limit any significant upward movement in the WPI index," Sinha said.

Retail inflation rose to a three-month high in November due to higher food prices, which has prompted expectations of stricter supply measures to tame food prices in the coming days.

Consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation stood at 5.5% in November, up from 4.87% in October and 5.02% in September, though remaining within the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone of 2-6% for a third consecutive month, according to data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation.

In July, India’s retail inflation rose to a 15-month high of 7.4%, led by an increase in food prices spurred by seasonal fluctuations.

This prompted the government to strengthen buffers for essential food items, make periodic open market releases, and ease imports of essential food items through trade policy measures. The government also stepped in to prevent hoarding by revising stock limits and channelling supplies through designated retail outlets to curb inflation.

At its latest rate-setting meeting in December, RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.

Regulating interest rates is a key instrument for the central bank to control inflation. A higher interest rate regime makes borrowing costs more expensive, which can reduce demand among banks, other financial institutions and even the general public to borrow money. Reducing the supply of money in the market can also bring down consumer spending.

Rating agency ICRA said it expects the increasing food prices as well as an unfavourable base to push up WPI inflation to 1.5-1.7% in December.

"Nevertheless, the headline print is unlikely to increase substantially thereafter, amid expectations of commodity prices remaining benign," ICRA said in a statement, adding that it expects WPI inflation at 1.5-2.0% for the remainder of FY2024.

