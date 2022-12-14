Wholesale inflation declines to 21-month low in November

Wholesale inflation declines to 21-month low in November1 min read . 12:42 PM IST
WPI inflation declines to 21-month low of 5.85 pc in Nov
The wholesale price-based inflation or WPI declined to a 21-month low of 5.85% in November on easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured items. The inflation was 14.87 per cent in November 2021.
"Decline in the rate of inflation in November 2022, is primarily contributed by fall in prices of food articles, basic metals, textiles, chemicals & chemical products and paper & paper products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Wednesday.
Inflation in food articles in November was 1.07 per cent against 8.33 per cent in the previous month. Inflation in vegetables was (-) 20.08 per cent during the month compared to 17.61 per cent in October.
In the 'Fuel and power' basket, inflation was 17.35 per cent, while in manufactured products, it was 3.59 per cent in November.
The Reserve Bank takes into account retail inflation for formulating monetary policy. Data released earlier this week showed retail inflation dipped below the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6% the first time in 11 months in November on softening food price index.
Though the consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation declined to 5.88% in November, many experts still expect the RBI to hike interest rates by another 25 basis points in its February monetary policy review.
The Reserve Bank had last week said the worst of inflation is behind us, but there is no room for complacency and hiked the benchmark policy rate by 35 basis points to 6.25%.
“The fall in commodity and food prices are the major reasons for the WPI cooling off. This data is also in line with the CPI inflation released earlier this week. The fall in WPI inflation needs to be consistent and durable for the policymakers to take note of it and change their view and soften their stance on it. WPI cooling off will percolate well in terms of ease in the prices of industrial goods," said Raheel Shah, Director of BDR Pharmaceutical.
