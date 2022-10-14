Wholesale inflation eases to 10.7% in September

Wholesale inflation eases to 10.7% in September3 min read . 14 Oct 2022
- Wholesale price index-based inflation eased sharply to 10.7% in September compared to 12.41% in the previous month
ndia’s wholesale inflation eased to an 18-month low in September, as food and manufactured goods inflation showed signs of easing, official data showed. In fact, overall inflation cooled for the fourth straight month in September, which may reflect in retail inflation with a lag.
ndia’s wholesale inflation eased to an 18-month low in September, as food and manufactured goods inflation showed signs of easing, official data showed. In fact, overall inflation cooled for the fourth straight month in September, which may reflect in retail inflation with a lag.
With international prices for commodities and fuel beginning to ease, economists expect domestic prices to cool further in the coming months. However, the easing of inflation could also be attributed to the high base of last year.
With international prices for commodities and fuel beginning to ease, economists expect domestic prices to cool further in the coming months. However, the easing of inflation could also be attributed to the high base of last year.
Wholesale price index-based inflation eased sharply to 10.7% in September compared to 12.41% in the previous month, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Friday. It is the eighteenth straight month of double digit WPI inflation.
Wholesale inflation is at odds with the trend in retail inflation, which rose to a five month high of 7.41% in September.
“The moderation in inflation number has been led by easing commodity prices of basic metals, chemical products, textiles and manufactured food products. We expect WPI inflation to ease to a single-digit number from October aided by a fall in global commodity prices and a favourable base," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CARE Ratings. The impact of easing inflation at the wholesale level could be reflected at the retail level with some lag as the pass-through to the consumer prices is still incomplete, added Sinha.
Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda cautioned that, “Care however has to be taken when interpreting these numbers as a lot of these movements has been driven by the base effect as the WPI was elevated in FY22. Hence even when global commodity prices were increasing, the WPI, though elevated did witness a decline."
Food articles inflation for both primary and processed categories eased in September after rising in the previous month. WPI Food Index, which has a nearly 25% weight in the overall index, saw inflation moderate to 8.08% in September from 9.93% in August.
After easing to below $90 per barrel last month, Brent crude oil prices are hovering at $93 per barrel on supply concerns and low diesel inventories in the United States.
Primary articles inflation eased further to 11.73% in September from 14.93% in August and 15.04% in July.
Under that head, food articles saw inflation lower to 11.03% during the month from 12.37% in August.
Economists expect the RBI led monetary policy committee to further hike policy rates in the policy review in December.
Vegetable inflation remained sticky, climbing to 39.66% in September, up from 22.29% in August, and 18.25% in July, while that in case of fruit moderated sharply to 4.5% from 31.75% in the previous month.
Manufactured goods witnessed continuous decline in WPI inflation from 11.4% in April to 6.3% in September. “This is mainly due to the correction in global commodity prices witnessed since July on almost all non-energy products," said Sabnavis of Bank of Baroda.
Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuité Ratings & Research said that the month-on-month contraction in manufactured goods inflation at 0.49% reflects the limited ability of producers to pass through higher input costs in the context of the global slowdown and the increase in interest rates. Core WPI print has accordingly, dropped from 7.9% in the previous month to 7.0% in September, added Chowdhury.
Fuel and Power inflation continued with a downward trajectory, and inched lower to 32.61% in September from 33.67% in August, and 43.75% in the previous month. Crude petroleum inflation eased to 32.18% in September from 44.72% a month ago. Inflation for diesel hardened to 65.96% from 60.15% in August and that for petrol rose to 40.38% from 38.68% last month.
The Union government had in May cut central excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and by ₹6 per litre for diesel, costing the exchequer close to ₹1 trillion per year in revenues. Centre also imposed export tariffs on petrol, diesel, and Air turbine fuel besides windfall taxes on crude production to improve domestic supplies to ease inflation and cut the need for imports and lower import bill.