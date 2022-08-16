Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93 % in July

“WPI stayed at 13.93%. The key reason for the inflation level is rising food, fuel, and vegetable prices. Wholesale inflation level has softened a bit if compared month on month, but it has remained in double digits for 15 straight months. Higher crude oil prices and input costs still weigh on the producers and pass-through has resulted in pushing the retail inflation higher. This move also implies that manufacturers are recovering their pricing power. The global economy is recovering as we witness an increase in demand for metals, oils, crude and fertilizers. Moving forward, as the crude prices soften in the summer season and supply issues getting resolved will help ease WPI inflation in the next few months," said DRE. Reddy, CEO and Managing Partner at CRCL LLP.