BENGALURU : Wholesale inflation eased to an 11-month low in August, as non-food and fuel inflation showed signs of letting up, official data showed. While overall inflation cooled for the third straight month in August, food inflation saw an uptick during the month.

With global commodities and fuel prices starting to decrease, economists expect domestic prices to cool further in the coming months.

Wholesale Price Index-based inflation eased to 12.41% in August from 13.93% in the previous month, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Wednesday.

To be sure, this is the 17th straight month of double-digit WPI inflation.

Inflation for both primary and processed food inched up in August after showing signs of easing in July.

WPI Food Index, which has a nearly 25% weight in the overall index, saw inflation rise to 9.93% in August from 9.41% in July.

Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes the change in prices for food and fuel, softened to a 17-month low of 7.9% in August.

“Notwithstanding the broad-based sequential hardening in prices of food items in the early part of the ongoing month, we expect the WPI inflation to ease to 11-12% in September, aided by the correction in global commodity prices. Consequently, the WPI inflation is likely to ease to 13% in the second quarter of the current fiscal from 16.1% in Q1 before slipping into single digits by October, after a gap of 18 months, if the downtrend in commodity prices sustains," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.

Primary articles inflation eased further to 14.93% in August from 15.04% in July and 18.63% in June.

But within that category, food articles saw inflation increase to 12.37% during the month compared to 10.77% in July.

Vegetable inflation shot up to 22.3% in August from 18.3% in July, while fruit spiked to 31.8% during the month from 29.4% in July.

“Concern will still be on the food side, with cereals showing high inflation followed by horticulture products. The kharif outcome will have a significant bearing on the future course of the index especially post October," said Sonal Badhan, an economist at Bank of Baroda.

Economists expect the Reserve Bank of India-led monetary policy committee to further hike the repo rate by 35-50 basis points in the upcoming policy review on 30 September as retail inflation remained elevated during the month.

One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

Fuel and power inflation continued with a downward trajectory, touching 33.7% in August from 43.8% in the previous month.

Crude petroleum inflation eased to 50.6% from 58.8% a month ago, while diesel softened to 60.2% from 72.4%, and petrol eased to 38.9% from 55.3%.

After easing to below $90 per barrel earlier this week, Brent crude touched $94 per barrel on Wednesday on supply concerns.

The Union government cut the central excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre in May, costing the exchequer close to ₹1 trillion per year in revenue.

It also imposed export tariffs on petrol, diesel, and air turbine fuel besides windfall taxes on crude production to improve domestic supplies, ease inflation and cut the need for imports.

India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, reverted to the 7% mark in August after easing to a five-month-low in July.