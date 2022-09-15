Wholesale inflation eases to an 11-month low in August3 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 01:04 AM IST
After easing to below $90 per barrel earlier this week, Brent crude touched $94 per barrel on Wednesday
BENGALURU : Wholesale inflation eased to an 11-month low in August, as non-food and fuel inflation showed signs of letting up, official data showed. While overall inflation cooled for the third straight month in August, food inflation saw an uptick during the month.