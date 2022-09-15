Wholesale inflation eases to an 11-month low in August

“Notwithstanding the broad-based sequential hardening in prices of food items in the early part of the ongoing month, we expect the WPI inflation to ease to 11-12% in September, aided by the correction in global commodity prices. Consequently, the WPI inflation is likely to ease to 13% in the second quarter of the current fiscal from 16.1% in Q1 before slipping into single digits by October, after a gap of 18 months, if the downtrend in commodity prices sustains," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.