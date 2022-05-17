Wholesale inflation jumps to record high of 15.08% in April

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: India's wholesale price-based inflation surged to a record high of 15.08% in April from 14.5% in March, driven by rising prices of food and commodities, official data showed on Tuesday. The inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), has remained in double digits for over a year now.
High inflation makes a stronger case for interest rate hikes by the central bank in the June monetary policy review, said economists, adding that the rate of price rise is expected to remain in double digits for the next few months largely due to high global crude oil prices amid continued geopolitical uncertainties.
“With some correction in commodity prices as a result of bleaker demand outlook in China offsetting the depreciation in the Indian rupee, the WPI inflation may recede mildly below 15% in May 2022, while remaining uncomfortably elevated," Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA said.
Wholesale manufactured product prices rose 10.85% from 10.71% in March, while food prices accelerated at 8.88% compared with 8.71% the previous month, data showed.
Nayar expects a 40 basis points hike in key policy rates in the June monetary policy review meeting, followed by a 35 basis points rise in August.
Data released earlier this month showed that India's retail inflation galloped to 7.79% in April, the fastest pace in eight years, led by a surge in food and fuel prices, raising expectations that the central bank may favour more aggressive rate hikes in June to cool prices.