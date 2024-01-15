Wholesale inflation rises to 0.73% in December
In December, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation increased by 0.73 per cent, primarily attributed to a significant surge in food prices. The WPI inflation had been in the negative zone from April to October but turned positive in November at 0.26 per cent. The Commerce and Industry Ministry, in a statement on January 15, explained that the positive inflation rate in December 2023 is mainly driven by higher prices of food articles, machinery & equipment, other manufacturing, other transport equipment, and computer, electronics & optical products, among others, according to PTI.