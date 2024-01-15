Wholesale inflation rises to 0.73% in December

In December, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation increased by 0.73 per cent, primarily attributed to a significant surge in food prices. The WPI inflation had been in the negative zone from April to October but turned positive in November at 0.26 per cent. The Commerce and Industry Ministry, in a statement on January 15, explained that the positive inflation rate in December 2023 is mainly driven by higher prices of food articles, machinery & equipment, other manufacturing, other transport equipment, and computer, electronics & optical products, among others, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, during the same period, food inflation increased to 9.38 per cent, up from 8.18% in November 2023.

Specifically, inflation in vegetables reached 26.30 per cent, and in pulses, it stood at 19.60 per cent in December. Additionally, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December surged to a four-month high of 5.69 per cent, according to data released last week.

In its bi-monthly monetary policy last month, the Reserve Bank maintained steady interest rates and highlighted the potential risks associated with the rising food inflation in November and December.

