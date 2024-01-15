 Wholesale inflation rises to 0.73% in December | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 15 2024 13:46:03
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 497.25 6.83%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.15 -0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 638.75 0.79%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.80 0.49%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,667.65 1.71%
Business News/ Economy / Wholesale inflation rises to 0.73% in December
Back Back

Wholesale inflation rises to 0.73% in December

 Livemint

Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation increased by 0.73% in December due to a surge in food prices.

Wholesale inflation rises to 0.73 pcPremium
Wholesale inflation rises to 0.73 pc

In December, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation increased by 0.73 per cent, primarily attributed to a significant surge in food prices. The WPI inflation had been in the negative zone from April to October but turned positive in November at 0.26 per cent. The Commerce and Industry Ministry, in a statement on January 15, explained that the positive inflation rate in December 2023 is mainly driven by higher prices of food articles, machinery & equipment, other manufacturing, other transport equipment, and computer, electronics & optical products, among others, according to PTI.

"Positive rate of inflation in December 2023 is primarily due to increasing in prices of food articles, machinery & equipment, other manufacturing, other transport equipment, and computer, electronics & optical products, etc," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement on January 15.

Meanwhile, during the same period, food inflation increased to 9.38 per cent, up from 8.18% in November 2023.

Specifically, inflation in vegetables reached 26.30 per cent, and in pulses, it stood at 19.60 per cent in December. Additionally, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December surged to a four-month high of 5.69 per cent, according to data released last week.

In its bi-monthly monetary policy last month, the Reserve Bank maintained steady interest rates and highlighted the potential risks associated with the rising food inflation in November and December.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Jan 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App