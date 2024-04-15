Wholesale inflation rises to a three-month high in March
WPI-based inflation rose to a three-month high of 0.53% in March due to an increase in prices of food articles, electricity, crude petroleum, natural gas, machinery and equipment.
NEW DELHI : India's wholesale price inflation rose to a three-month high of 0.53% in March due to an increase in the prices of food, electricity, crude petroleum, natural gas, machinery and equipment, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.