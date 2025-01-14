Wholesale inflation hits a two-month high in December but don’t just blame food

New Delhi: India’s wholesale price index-based inflation climbed to a two-month high of 2.37% year-on-year in December, according to the provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

The rise in WPI-based inflation in December wasn’t a surprise to experts. It was driven by a sharper increase in the prices of primary articles and manufactured goods than in the previous month.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected wholesale inflation to rise by around 2.3% year-on-year in December, up from 1.89% in November.

The WPI, a proxy for producers’ prices, had risen by 0.86% year-on-year in December 2023.

Food prices, a major contributor to the index, rose by 8.89% year-on-year in December, compared to an 8.92% rise in the previous month.

In December, vegetable prices climbed 28.65% year-on-year, up from a 28.57% rise in the previous month, while cereal prices rose 6.82% against a 7.81% rise a month ago.

The price of pulses rose 5.02% year-on-year in December, compared to 5.97% in November.

Food prices have remained elevated for over a year, primarily during November 2023-June 2024 due to uneven and below-normal monsoon rains.

While overall food inflation slowed in December from the previous month, the prices of onion, fruits, eggs, meat and fish rose at a higher pace during the month as compared to November.

“The prices of major vegetables, such as tomato, onion and potato, have declined quite sharply on a sequential basis in January 2025 so far. However, the relatively lower weight of vegetables in the WPI vis-à-vis the CPI would limit the benefits on this account to the headline WPI inflation in the month,” said Rahul Agrawal, senior economist at Icra Ltd.

Agrawal expects WPI-based inflation to rise further by about 3% year-on-year in January, with the uptick in crude oil and commodity prices and the depreciation in the US dollar-rupee pair pushing up the print, along with an unfavourable base.

He added that import duty hikes on most varieties of edible oil undertaken in mid-September is expected to weigh on the annual WPI-food inflation print in January.

Beyond high food prices Prices of non-food articles rose 2.46% year-on-year in December, compared with a contraction of 0.98% in the previous month.

“The core (non-food manufacturing) WPI inflation inched up slightly to a five-month high of 0.7% in December 2024 from 0.5% in November 2024, while remaining below the 1.0%-mark for the fifth consecutive month,” Agrawal said.

Fuel and power prices fell 3.79% year-on-year in December, compared to a 5.83% annual decline in the previous month.

Crude petroleum and natural gas prices fell by 6.77% annually in December, against the 8.11% annual contraction reported in the previous month.

Manufactured products’ prices rose 2.14% annually in December, compared to a 2% rise in the previous month.

Prices of primary articles—which include food articles, non-food articles, minerals, and crude petroleum and natural gas—rose 6.02% year-on-year in December, compared to a 5.49% annual rise in the previous month.

Taming inflation Headline retail inflation, a key indicator for the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decisions, has averaged about 5.4% over the past 12 months, with food inflation remaining high in the first half of 2024-25 as weather-related disruptions pushed up the prices of vegetables, cereals, and other essential food items.

Retail inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose 5.22% in December, down from 5.48% in November and 5.69% a year ago.

Following the release of the retail inflation data for December on Monday, economists expect a status quo on RBI’s repo rate in the upcoming monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting in February. RBI has not cut the repo rate since February 2023.

Regulating interest rates is a key for the central bank to control inflation.

A higher interest rate regime makes borrowing costs more expensive, reducing demand among banks, financial institutions, and the general public, which can, in turn, bring down consumer spending and inflation.