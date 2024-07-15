Wholesale inflation rises to a 16-month high in June on higher food prices

India's wholesale inflation surged to a 16-month high of 3.36% in June, driven by rising prices of food, manufactured products and primary articles, according to data released by the Union commerce ministry on Monday.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI), a proxy for producers' prices, has been in the positive territory since November 2023. It stood at -4.18% a year ago. Wholesale inflation had been in negative territory between April and October 2023.

A Reuters poll had forecast a rise of 3.5% in June against May's 2.61%.

Food inflation was a major contributor, climbing to 10.87% from 9.82% a month ago. While cereals, wheat, paddy, onions, vegetables and fruits got costlier, the prices of pulses, eggs, meat, fish and milk saw a decline in June.

Non-food articles, too, saw price decline of 1.95% in June, less than 3.99% decline in May.

Also Read: Raghuram Rajan: Brace for stronger inflation and possibly weaker central banks However, fuel and power prices rose 1.03%, compared to 1.35% last month. Crude petroleum and natural gas prices accelerated 12.55% in June, compared to 9.8% in May.

Manufactured product prices rose by 1.43% in June, compared to 0.78% in May.

Further rise expected “We expect WPI inflation to witness a moderate rise in the near term on the back of a further increase in inflation of manufactured goods. Fuel and power inflation is also set to show a rising trend. However, these upside pressures may get partly mitigated by a likely moderation in food inflation," said Suman Chowdhury, chief economist and head of research at Acuité Ratings & Research.

"The pressures on WPI inflation can adversely impact Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, which is expected to moderate in Q2FY25 on the back of a favourable base. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected headline inflation at 3.8% in the second quarter, we believe upside risks to that forecast remain without a significant moderation in food inflation," Chowdhury added.

Also Read: Climate shocks, India’s K-shaped inflation and interest rate easing Retail inflation Retail inflation rose to 5.08% year-on-year in June, statistics ministry data showed, after having dropped to a 12-month low of 4.75% in May. The rise in June was due to higher food inflation, which accounts for nearly 40% of the consumer price basket.

CPI-based inflation has remained below 5% since March and below the 6% mark since September, staying within the central bank’s tolerance range of 2-6% for 10 consecutive months.

In June, RBI kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, signalling that interest rate cuts may be delayed. The RBI's monetary policy committee maintained its rate pause, seeking durable signs of easing inflation amid volatile food prices.