Wholesale price index eases marginally to 0.2% in Feb

India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation eased marginally to 0.2% in February from 0.27% in January, in line with expectations, as prices of essential commodities like fuel, power and manufactured products reduced even as food prices and crude rose slightly compared to the month before.

As per data from the ministry of commerce and industry Thursday, WPI inflation for February was far lower than the revised 0.86% in December 2023, which was the highest since April 2023. The year before, February WPI stood at 3.85%.

Wholesale inflation remained in the negative territory between April and October last year due to a fall in prices of commodities like chemicals and chemical products, electricity, textiles, basic metals, food products, paper and paper products.

WPI has remained positive during February due to an increase in prices of food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, machinery and equipment and motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Food inflation rose marginally to 6.95% in February after falling to 6.85% in January from the four-month high of 9.38% in December. The rise comes from rising prices of paddy, pulses, vegetables, onion and potatoes.

Prices of non-food articles declined 6.29%, fuel and power prices fell 1.59%, while crude petroleum and natural gas prices accelerated by 8.24% during February. Prices of manufactured products declined 1.27% during the month.

The WPI had remained in the deflationary zone earlier, helped by a favourable base and falling commodity prices, according to economists. It entered the positive territory in November due to the increasing food prices and a fading base effect.

India's consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation was down by one basis point to 5.09% in February, compared to 5.1% in January 2024, where prices of food and beverages continued to rise but other primary categories like clothing, footwear, housing and transport eased marginally. It remained above the central bank’s target of 4% but stayed within its tolerance range of 2-6% for the sixth consecutive month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also kept policy rates the same with repo rates at 6.5%, fourth time in a row. Regulating interest rates is a key instrument for the central bank to control inflation. Higher interest rates make borrowing more expensive, which can reduce demand among banks, other financial institutions and even consumers. Reducing the supply of money in the market can also bring down consumer spending.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!