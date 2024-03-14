Wholesale price index eases marginally to 0.2% in Feb
WPI inflation for February was far lower than the revised 0.86% in December 2023, which was the highest since April 2023. The year before, February WPI stood at 3.85%.
India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation eased marginally to 0.2% in February from 0.27% in January, in line with expectations, as prices of essential commodities like fuel, power and manufactured products reduced even as food prices and crude rose slightly compared to the month before.