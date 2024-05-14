BREAKING NEWS
Wholesale Price Index rises 1.26% in April from 0.53% in March, government data shows
India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose 1.26 percent in April against 0.53 percent in March, as per government data on May 14, PTI reported.
This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…
