India’s wholesale price inflation accelerated to 11.39% in August after easing for two consecutive months, as producers regained pricing power with economy showing signs of recovery.

Data released by the industry department on Tuesday showed food inflation contracted 1.29% in August, while fuel inflation and manufactured products inflation rose to 26.09% and 11.39% respectively during the month.

In August, most food items contracted, except pulses (9.41%) and onion (62.78%). In manufactured products, food products (12.59%), textiles (17%), chemicals (12.11%), basic metals (27.51%) drove the overall inflation signaling regaining of pricing power by producers with the economy gaining pace.

Data released on Monday showed retail inflation eased in August to a four-month low of 5.3% on the back of softening food prices and a favourable base effect, which may enable the central bank to keep interest rates low amid nascent economic recovery.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month raised the inflation forecast for this fiscal to an average of 5.7%, higher than the earlier forecast of 5.1%, noting that the current trend can be looked through as it is driven by “exogenous and largely temporary supply shocks".

The finance ministry in its latest Monthly Economic Review released last week said softening of inflationary pressures to within the envisaged trajectory and encouraging trends in credit growth bode well for revival of consumer and business sentiments in the economy.

The central bank kept interest rates on hold for the seventh straight time to support the economy reeling from the pandemic even as a split appeared among monetary panel members over retaining the easy-money policy amid an inflation surge. The monetary policy committee (MPC) in August kept the repo rate or the rate at which banks borrow from RBI, unchanged at 4%.

Despite the spike in inflation, growth continues to be a priority for the central bank. RBI retained the growth forecast for this fiscal at 9.5% amid fears of a third wave of the pandemic.

