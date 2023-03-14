Wholesale price inflation eases to 25-month low of 3.85% in February

Wholesale price inflation eases to 25-month low of 3.85% in February1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 01:13 PM IST
The deceleration in WPI is in line with the dip in retail inflation, data for which was released on Monday. Consumer Price Index-based inflation was at 6.44% in February, staying above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance level of 6% since January 2022. The central bank has projected retail inflation at 6.5% for FY23
New Delhi: India’s wholesale-price based inflation eased to a 25-month low of 3.85% for February, led by a fall in fuel and power costs and prices of manufactured items, as per data released by commerce ministry on Tuesday.
