Wholesale price inflation eases to 25-month low of 3.85% in February

1 min read . 01:13 PM IST

In February, inflation in food articles rose to 3.81% from 2.38% in January. (Photo: Mint)

The deceleration in WPI is in line with the dip in retail inflation, data for which was released on Monday. Consumer Price Index-based inflation was at 6.44% in February, staying above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance level of 6% since January 2022. The central bank has projected retail inflation at 6.5% for FY23