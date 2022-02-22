NEW DELHI : Wholesale price of Tur/Arhar Dal has declined by 2.87%, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Tuesday.

Food inflation, however, is at a 14-month high of 5.58% in January compared to 4.47% in December.

Items like vegetables, eggs, pulses etc, have witnessed higher inflation, official data showed. But food items like edible oil, fruits, and confectionery reported a decline.

“In May 2021 advisories were issued to States/UTs to monitor prices of essential food commodities and to ensure disclosure of pulses stocks held by millers, importers and traders under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution stated.

As per the official statistics of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), the Average Wholesale Price of Tur/Arhar Dal on Tuesday was ₹9,255.88 per quintal compared to ₹9,529.79 per quintal last year, recording a drop of 2.87%, the government said.

India’s retail inflation accelerated to a seven-month high in January led by elevated prices of food and manufactured goods, breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6% for the first time since June, official data showed. The low index base of last year can also be attributed to the high inflation level.

Wholesale inflation, on the other hand, further eased to a three-month low in January after touching a series high in November due to softening prices of manufactured food products and crude petroleum and natural gas.

While the RBI-led monetary policy committee maintained a status quo on interest rates in its latest policy meeting last week to support growth, economists expect policy rates to start increasing from August this year.

