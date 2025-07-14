Wholesale inflation turns negative, hits 21-month low in June

India's wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation fell to a 21-month low of -0.13% in June, marking the first negative reading since October 2023, according to provisional data released by the ministry of commerce on Monday.

Advertisement

The WPI, a proxy for producers' prices, stood at 0.39% in May, 0.85% in April, 2.25% in March, 2.38% in February, and 2.51% in January.

The reading was below expectations, with prices rising less than the 0.52% projected by economists in a Reuters poll.

A decline in prices of food, non-food manufacturing, fuel and power segments contributed to the dip in the overall headline print.

Food-price breather The fall in WPI-based inflation for June was largely led by a fall in food prices amid softer prints for fruits and vegetables, pulses, cereals, spices, and edible oils, said Rahul Agrawal, senior Economist, Icra.

“Among the non-food items, the deflation in fuel and power also widened between these months, exerting downward pressure on the headline print,” Agrawal said.

Advertisement

Food prices, which make up 24.38% of the index, fell 0.26% annually in June, compared to a 3.30% and 1.72% rise in April and May, respectively.

Cereal prices rose 1.44% on-year, easing from the 2.56% increase recorded in May.

Meanwhile, vegetable prices contracted by 22.65%, a deeper drop than the 21.62% decline the previous month.

Fruit prices rose 1.59%, much lower than May's 10.17% increase.

Milk prices rose by 2.26% in June, down from 2.66% in the previous month.

“The seasonal sequential uptick in food prices has been relatively modest in July 2025 so far, which is expected to keep food prices in the deflationary zone, unless there is an unusual surge in such prices in the remaining part of the month, especially for vegetables,” Agrawal added.

Advertisement

Manufacturing prices rise Manufactured product prices, which account for about 64% of the WPI, increased by 1.97% annually in June, lower than the 2.04% increase reported in May and the 2.62% increase in April.

Fuel and power prices contracted 2.65% in June, compared to a 2.27% contraction in May and a 3.76% contraction in April.

The prices of primary articles—covering food, non-food articles, minerals, crude oil, and natural gas—contracted by 3.38% annually in June, compared to a 2.02% contraction in the previous month.

Overall, Icra expects the headline WPI to remain in the deflationary territory in July despite an unfavourable base, amid the sustained annual deflation in food and crude oil prices.

In June, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to cut the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5%.

Advertisement

While announcing the monetary policy decision on 6 June, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra acknowledged that gross domestic product (GDP) growth remains lower than aspirations, but the central bank retained its forecast at 6.5% for 2025-26.