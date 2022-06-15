NEW DELHI : Driven by soaring prices of primary food articles, wholesale inflation in May raced to 15.88% from 15.08% in April, the highest level since August 1991, making a case for quicker interest rate hikes.

This comes a day after data showed retail inflation in May eased slightly to 7.04% from a record 7.79% in April. Fearing a spillover of wholesale prices to the retail side, economists have called for more fiscal and monetary measures.

“Rising WPI (Wholesale Price Index) will, by and large, translate into higher retail prices. The wholesale price inflation index began going into double digits last year, and then CPI (Consumer Price Index) followed. Retail inflation went past the 6% mark a few months back. As far as WPI is concerned, there is no base effect, which is not the case for CPI," said Pronab Sen, a former chief statistician of India.

Wholesale food inflation that eased in April in comparison to March surged by two percentage points to 10.89% in May compared to the previous month. Vegetable prices registered a sharp jump, with the index almost doubling to 56.36 in May from 23.24 in March.

While prices of milk, eggs, meat and fish inched up, prices of onion, fruits and wheat eased marginally.

“We have been talking about a 6% decline in wheat production, and I think that is not that big a deal when we compare it to a rise in vegetable prices. The actual impact of heat waves, which began in April, can be seen in the wholesale prices of vegetables," Sen added.

Economists said that May wholesale numbers suggest that input price pressures are still quite high and will reflect on retail prices.

Inflation in the fuel and power category stood at 40.62%, while for manufactured products, the comparable number came in at 10.11%.

“There is no doubt that RBI has allowed things to go too far. A weak currency is adding fuel to the fire. If the runaway inflation continues, the impact on growth will be far more severe than what we are seeing now," said Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings.

Pant said that fiscal measures such as the fuel duty cut and export curbs on wheat and sugar tend to have an immediate impact on controlling inflation, adding that the current situation would have been better had the fiscal measures been taken earlier.

Suggesting a solution to the current situation, D.K. Joshi, chief economist at Crisil Ratings, said that inflation control in India is a three-pronged strategy, and a balance needs to be struck between fiscal and monetary measures taken to check inflation.

“RBI is increasing rates, and the government is cutting duties. It is also giving subsidies to support the vulnerable population, and each of these steps has a cost. If the government does not take measures, the pain will be higher," he added.

Inflation in the fuel and power segment was led by costlier electricity and mineral oils, including petrol, diesel, LPG and jet fuel, each of which recorded steep double-digit inflation in May 2022, economists said. Manufacturing segments like textiles, paper and chemicals inflation firmed up to 14.86%, 15.99% and 13.94%, respectively, in May 2022, each touching a five-month high.