Wholesale-price inflation surges to highest since 19913 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 12:57 AM IST
Manufacturing segments like textiles, paper and chemicals inflation firmed up to 14.86%, 15.99% and 13.94%
Manufacturing segments like textiles, paper and chemicals inflation firmed up to 14.86%, 15.99% and 13.94%
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Driven by soaring prices of primary food articles, wholesale inflation in May raced to 15.88% from 15.08% in April, the highest level since August 1991, making a case for quicker interest rate hikes.