Who’s afraid of a falling yuan?

The yuan’s travails are part of a broader Asian story. The Japanese yen reached a 38-year low of ¥160 per dollar Wednesday, and the Korean won and Malaysian ringgit also are among the currencies losing value against the dollar. Local factors play a role, but the bigger factor is a relatively strong U.S. economy and higher U.S. interest rates. These currency gyrations threaten trade and investment flows, which is a good argument for better coordination among monetary authorities such as the Federal Reserve. But none of this is a conspiracy against the U.S. economy.