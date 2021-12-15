Who’s traveling now—and where and why

DR. FU: No one would have predicted in March 2020 that we’d be able to travel domestically and internationally by now. Omicron has just become a stressor for this winter. The world is still waiting to learn more about this new variant. Is it less life-threatening but more contagious? How can we travel smarter and safer? Shall I ask my relatives and friends to take rapid Covid tests before our holiday gatherings? We can see the bright side, assuming virus issues are resolved collaboratively and in a timely manner.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}