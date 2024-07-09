Why a current account deficit is good for India
Summary
- India’s current account deficit for 2023-24 was the second-lowest in two decades. But moving towards a surplus isn’t necessarily great news, thanks to a sluggish savings growth and an imminent rush of foreign inflows.
India’s current account recorded a rare net surplus of $5.7 billion in the first quarter of 2024. That means more money entered the country than went out, helping India limit its deficit in 2023-24 to $23 billion, or 0.7% of GDP.