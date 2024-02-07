Why Americans Are So Down on a Strong Economy
Aaron Zitner , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 07 Feb 2024, 12:46 PM IST
SummaryMany feel their long-term financial security is vulnerable to social and political threats, despite positive economic signs. ‘There’s a sense it could all go away in a second.’
Clayton Wiles, a truck driver in North Carolina, earns about 20% more than three years ago. Kristine Funck, a nurse in Ohio, has won steady pay raises, built retirement savings and owns her home. Alfredo Arguello, who opened a restaurant outside Nashville when the pandemic hit, now owns a second one and employs close to 50 people.
