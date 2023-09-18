Why aren’t more people being sacked?

In reality, a year or so after vacancies started heading down, something else appears to be happening. Recently the unemployment rate in the OECD has held steady. Job growth, at 500,000 a month across the rich world, is about as fast as it was in the second half of last year. The working-age employment rate—the share of people aged 16-64 who are actually in a job—has risen to an all-time high in around half of oecd countries. Even places known for high unemployment, such as Italy and Portugal, have found jobs for an unprecedented share of their working-age population.