George Soros is creating an emperor’s-new-clothes moment for Wall Street by raising some provocative questions about why foreign finance companies would trip over themselves to rush into China. As BlackRocklaunches a $1 billion mutual fund aimed at Chinese savers, a separate question arises: What’s in it for Beijing?

The domestic financial market is just about the only thing the Communist Party is opening up even partially at the moment. President Xi Jinping’s near-decade in power has been marked by an accelerating consolidation of political authority coupled with an expanding crackdown on private enterprise. Yet while Beijing builds concentration camps for Uyghurs in Xinjiang, eviscerates Hong Kong’s freedoms, broadens the reach of state-owned enterprises and tanks overseas stock listings of tech companies, Mr. Xi is opening the Chinese market for . . . mutual funds?

There’s both more and less here than meets the eye.

The more: Don’t underestimate the extent to which the Party, or at least some still-powerful forces within the Chinese government, appreciate the importance of economic reform for the country’s continued success. This crowd recognizes that the need to overhaul the country’s financial system is growing only more urgent with each passing year.

That financial system can charitably be described as a mess. It’s dominated by state-owned banks that constitute an enormous economic sinkhole. They soak up the prodigious savings accumulated by Chinese households, for which the banks pay almost no interest. They then divert the bulk of that money into ultracheap loans to state-owned or politically favored companies.

This leaves the country’s genuine entrepreneurs, who run productive small and medium-sized enterprises in the private sector, scrounging around for capital in a vast gray market of loosely regulated moneylenders, complex bond products and creative trade-finance arrangements. The capital for this comes from households seeking higher returns on their savings, but most of the middle class prefers instead to pour its resources into housing.

This system is flawed for many reasons, its creation of a property bubble of astounding size being the most obvious. It’s also how the world’s second-largest economy ended up with trillions of dollars of savings sitting largely unproductive in bank deposits that “earn" Chinese households negative inflation-adjust income, while China’s most successful companies tap capital markets abroad and then send their dividends overseas.

A related problem is that housing doesn’t generate income for households in the way a brokerage account’s dividends or a bank account’s interest would, as Diana Choyleva of Enodo Economics notes in an interview—owner-occupied housing never generates income, and China’s rental market remains underdeveloped so a household’s second (or third or fourth) homes often sit vacant. The paucity of income-generating household assets is a pressing difficulty when Beijing also has struggled for decades to gin up greater household consumption.

There’s a domestic stock market in China, of course. But absent the ballast provided in Western markets by a web of large institutional investors, many acting on behalf of retail savers via mutual funds or exchange-traded funds, Shanghai’s stock market is more casino than anything else.

The introduction of foreign firms such as BlackRock is meant to encourage middle-class households to feel secure pouring their long-term savings into the domestic financial market. And, dare to dream, incubating such a market might even allow savers and businesses to wean themselves partially off debt financing to fuel economic growth in favor of equity. Note how this equity-market opening follows a parallel effort to introduce some limited discipline into debt markets by allowing—shock! horror!—a modest wave of defaults.

Now the less: True capitalism, as this column has observed in connection with China, is only partly about the capital. It’s also about corporate control. The thing that transforms a stock market from a casino into an economic engine is the capacity of investors (corporate owners, to give them their proper name) to intervene in the management of the companies they own via proxy battles, activist campaigns, takeover bids and the like. The accountability that accompanies ownership is what fuels productivity and prosperity in a true capitalist system.

Does Beijing want that? Of course not. It steadfastly refuses to allow the foreign “owners" of overseas-listed Chinese companies to exercise any true ownership control over those firms. From the Party’s perspective, the political-economy problems of activist investing remain the same whether it’s done abroad or at home. Those issues include the demands of greater transparency and greater challenges to the government’s own economic management.

Beijing’s economic approach under Mr. Xi can best be described as “capital without the capitalism"—an attempt to redirect resources to politically favored or economically necessary uses without resort to the mechanisms by which Western economies manage such a complex task. Until this changes, which seems unlikely under a Party regime, expect the promise of China’s financial markets for foreigners and domestic savers alike to remain unfulfilled.

