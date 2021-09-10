Why Beijing wants BlackRock but not capitalism

Now the less: True capitalism, as this column has observed in connection with China, is only partly about the capital. It’s also about corporate control. The thing that transforms a stock market from a casino into an economic engine is the capacity of investors (corporate owners, to give them their proper name) to intervene in the management of the companies they own via proxy battles, activist campaigns, takeover bids and the like. The accountability that accompanies ownership is what fuels productivity and prosperity in a true capitalist system.