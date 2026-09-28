Why can’t India boost exports to China? Sitharaman flags lack of market access, 'It goes to Vietnam, then China’

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India does not enjoy enough access to the Chinese market as China does in India, and that a number of exports from India that reach China do so via Vietnam and is not reflected when measuring India's total exports to China.

The finance minister made the remarks while speaking at the Pondy Lit Fest 2026, where she used the example of sports to differentiate the situation between the two countries: "We are playing hockey, they are playing football," Business Today quoted her as saying.

Sitharaman on trade with China Sitharaman made this comment while responding to a question that asked her about the widening trade deficit between Beijing and New Delhi and whether this gap could hurt India's ambitions of a Viksit Bharat.

"Our export account would say that we are still not adequately exporting to China, but actually it is going to China. It never gets accounted like that because it goes to Vietnam, and from Vietnam it crosses the road and goes to China," PTI quoted Sitharaman as saying.

Noting that India doesn't get the market access to China, she said whether it could be buffalo meat or pharmaceutical generic drugs both of which are bulk goods which they buy from India, but not directly. "They go via Vietnam, they go via somebody else. So, there are items on which we have done better in the export, though they constantly deny market access."

The finance minister also said that the issue is being raised with China since 2014, and for example cited the supply of buffalo meat and generic pharmaceutical drugs, which she said China buys indirectly from India.

This is what shows a gap between what India actually exports to China and what appears in trade figures, she said, adding, "So there are items on which we have done better in the export, but because they constantly deny market access, yet consume our product, and I can't explain it to our bookkeepers that this entry is China's entry, meaning India's export to China. So, there are things like that," BT reported her as saying.

Sitharaman said that India had asked Beijing to allow generic drugs from the country to be supplied to local Chinese healthcare centres directly. However, the proposal did not on an inch, as per the finance minister.

Sitharaman on GDP numbers issue, freebies The FM also claimed that the opposition's GDP number agenda had mala fide intent guiding it. "What hurts me more is to see them rejoice at what they perceive as India's failure. This country, against all odds, the people of this country against all odds, are doing their best bit and India is growing as a result of that," Sitharaman said.

On freebies and welfare schemes, Sitharaman said if a scheme is properly budgeted and financially sustainable, it shouldn't be sensationalised or strictly categorised as a "freebie." However, she warned against the dangers of unplanned welfare, noting that allocating 80 percent of tax collections to committed expenditures leaves only 20 percent for vital capital investments like schools and hospitals.