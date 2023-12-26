Why Can’t Italy’s Economy Get Into Gear? Consider the Taxi Line
Eric Sylvers , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Dec 2023, 07:57 PM IST
SummaryLong lines for a taxi offer a clue about the country’s 30 years of stagnation. ‘This wait is ridiculous.’
MILAN—Finding a taxi in Italy’s financial capital when it is raining involves long lines and patience. During trade fairs and fashion shows it is even harder: Demand surges but the number of taxis stays the same.
