Why Can’t Italy’s Economy Get Into Gear? Consider the Taxi Line

Taxi drivers have successfully pushed for laws that keep ride-hailing apps such as Uber heavily restricted. Uber drivers in Italy must be licensed and have a luxury car, which makes the service more expensive than a regular taxi and dulls its appeal for most would-be users. In many Italian cities taxi drivers have blocked the issuing of new taxi licenses for the past two decades, protecting the value of their own license but making it hard to find a ride. But they are losing the nation’s sympathy.