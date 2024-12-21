Why does caramel popcorn attract a different GST rate from salted popcorn? Explained

GST Council on Saturday agreed to issue a clarification on taxation of popcorn, saying that pre-packed and labelled ready-to-eat snacks will attract a 12 per cent tax while an 18 per cent GST will be levied if it is caramelised.

There is no change in the tax rate of popcorn and the GST Council has only agreed that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will issue a circular clarifying the current taxation regime of popcorn.

"Ready-to-eat popcorn", which is mixed with salt and spices, and has the essential character of namkeens currently attracts a 5 per cent GST if it is not pre-packaged and labelled.

If it is supplied as pre-packaged and labelled, a 12 per cent GST is levied. “Salted, caramelised, plain popcorn is being sold as namkeen in certain states. Caramelised popcorn comes with added sugar, so the treatment of rate is different from namkeen.” says the Finance Minister.

However, when popcorn is mixed with sugar (caramel popcorn), its essential character changes to that of a sugar confectionary, and would therefore be classifiable under HS 1704 90 90 and attract an 18 per cent GST, as per the clarification.

The goods and services tax council on Saturday decided to levy an 18 per cent GST on margin value on sale of used electric vehicles by businesses and agreed to keep jet fuel (ATF) out of the 'one-nation-one-tax' regime.

The GST Council in its 55th meeting also decided to clarify on taxability of popcorn, saying caramelised popcorn will continue to attract tax at the rate of 18 per cent. However, pre-packed and spiced popcorn will attract 12 per cent, while 5 per cent will be levied on unpacked and unlabelled ones.