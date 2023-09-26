Why China may struggle to escape stagnation

By early September work appeared to have restarted on some of the city’s largest stalled property developments. One of these, named Qifucheng, had been paused since 2019. The development, with more than 6,000 residential units, has been called Zhengzhou’s largest lanweilou, or abandoned building site. Last year the developer behind it was accused of putting a few workers on site in order to appear as if work was taking place, perhaps to avoid being sued. Now trucks are moving in and out of the site, and many workers are on the job. If work on similar projects resumes, people looking for new flats might even shake off their distrust of the sector. This will take time, however. Property prices in the city are still heading in the wrong direction—they fell by 0.5% month-on-month in August—which bodes ill for a rapid recovery in other second-tier cities.