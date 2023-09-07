Why China's response to economic challenges is not working

Why China's response to economic challenges is not working3 min read 07 Sep 2023, 03:38 PM IST
China's falling exports and struggling post-Covid recovery are raising concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The country is facing problems such as sluggish demand, a deep crisis in the property sector, and sluggish global demand
Data from China on Thursday showing falling exports fanned more fears about a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, which has struggled with its post-Covid recovery.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message