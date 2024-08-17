Why companies get inflation wrong

Race to the bottom

Given the astonishing array of information available to bosses, it may seem implausible that they really are such naive media consumers. However, corporate leaders are nowhere near as well informed on economic developments as might be expected. In 2021 Bernardo Candia of the University of California, Berkeley, Mr Gorodnichenko and Olivier Coibion of the University of Texas at Austin examined responses to a quarterly inflation survey by the Cleveland branch of the Federal Reserve. The researchers discovered what they called “systematic inattention" to issues of monetary policy and inflation. Less than 20% of chief executives were even able to say what the Fed’s inflation target is (2%, for those also not paying attention). Two-thirds of managers would not even offer a guess. Bosses also disagreed just as much about what inflation had done over the previous year as they did over what it was likely to do in the year ahead, despite the former being public information. It seems that corporate leaders do not owe their career advancement to sophisticated economic analysis.