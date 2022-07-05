Why consumers’ inflation psychology is stoking anxiety at the Fed
Federal Reserve officials have indicated they accept the risks of causing a recession because they are determined to prevent something they view as worse: a change in consumer psychology that could sustain high inflation.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged last week that the central bank’s recent turn toward lifting interest rates in 0.75-percentage-point increments—the most aggressive pace since the 1980s—raises the chances of an economic downturn.
“Is there a risk that we would go too far? Certainly there’s a risk, but I wouldn’t agree that’s the biggest risk to the economy," Mr. Powell said at a central-banking forum in Portugal. “The biggest mistake to make…would be to fail to restore price stability."
At the root of the approach is the fear that households and businesses will come to expect high inflation to persist, which can cause it to do so. That would require the Fed to increase rates more than otherwise to break that mind-set.
Recessions are painful because millions of people lose their jobs. But central bankers, scarred by the experience of the 1970s, think high inflation is worse because it distorts economic behavior and is likely to lead to a more severe downturn later. High inflation became entrenched in the 1970s after high inflation expectations took hold. In the early 1980s, the Fed delivered shock therapy with punishing rate increases that brought down inflation but triggered recessions that featured the highest unemployment rates since the Great Depression.
“Getting it wrong in the direction of not tightening enough has much bigger consequences than the other way around," said John Roberts, a former longtime Fed economist who retired last year. “They are in full-throated inflation fighting mode. They’re in the right place. But being in the right place means having elevated recession risk."
Rising fuel costs and supply-chain disruptions from Russia’s war against Ukraine have added to already-high inflation last year as demand surged from the economy’s reopening and aggressive government stimulus.
Consumer prices rose 6.3% in May from a year earlier, according to the Fed’s preferred gauge, the personal-consumption expenditures price index. Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy categories, rose 4.7%.
Inflation rises when the demand for goods and services exceeds the economy’s ability to supply them. Central bankers think when unemployment falls below a certain natural, equilibrium level, a tight labor market puts upward pressure on wages and prices.
When unemployment is at its natural level, they think inflation is influenced strongly by public expectations, which can be self-fulfilling. If consumers expect prices to be higher in a year, they will buy now.
“If you were a landlord and you knew prices were going to go up, you’d demand higher rent right now. If you’re a worker and you knew prices were going up, you’d ask for a raise," said John Cochrane, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution. “What people think is going to happen in the future matters desperately for how they behave today."
Worries about inflation expectations were one reason Fed officials lifted their benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage point last month and have signaled they are likely to approve another such increase at their July 26-27 meeting.
When inflation started to rise last year, Fed officials initially didn’t react because they thought price increases were being driven by temporary factors. Inflation had been low and stable since the 1990s, making them confident that inflation expectations were also stable, or “anchored," around the Fed’s 2% goal.
Economists have a suite of measures to track inflation expectations. They include consumer surveys, bond-market instruments and econometric models. Many of the measures suggest expectations are skewing higher but within recent historical ranges.
Fed officials are nervous for several reasons. First, economic literature suggests that when inflation is low, people don’t pay much attention to price changes. Once prices rise enough, however, they take notice, influencing their long-term expectations.
Second, senior Fed economists recently have highlighted gaps in the profession’s understanding of how expectations evolve. Mr. Cochrane wonders whether the stability of inflation expectations lulled economists into assuming that what looked like an anchor was really a sail, “and what we’re learning is that there hasn’t been any wind for a long time," he said.
Third, the economy has suffered several shocks. The pandemic initially disrupted supply chains and employment relationships. Aggressive stimulus spurred more demand that further aggravated the bottlenecks when economies reopened. And this spring, the war in Ukraine sent energy, food, and commodity prices soaring.
“To the extent there are a series of shocks, it does become rational for people to pay more and more attention," said Mr. Powell. “The risk is that because of a multiplicity of shocks, you transition into a higher inflation regime, and our job is literally to prevent that from happening."
Current data suggest long-term inflation expectations are still anchored, “but there’s a clock running here," said Mr. Powell. “It would be bad risk management to just assume that those longer-term expectations will remain anchored indefinitely in the face of persistent high inflation."
Some economists see worrying signs. Ricardo Reis, an economist at the London School of Economics, found that an increase in the share of households expecting higher inflation—even if the median household didn’t expect higher inflation—preceded the broader rise in inflation expectations in the 1970s and 1980s.
Last month, a New York Fed consumer survey showed short-term inflation expectations jumped and the distribution of households’ longer-term expectations was more varied than in the past.
“The widening of the distribution suggests inflation expectations are already shifting and could be more responsive to near-term data," said Robert Dent, senior U.S. economist at Nomura Securities. He worries this is the beginning of long-term expectations rising, or “de-anchoring."
A simple analysis Mr. Cochrane presented at a conference in May highlights the cost of misjudging any shift. If long-term inflation expectations don’t rise, the Fed could lower inflation to its 2% target over the next few years by raising its benchmark interest rate to between 3% and 4% next year, as it projects, assuming no new economic shocks.
But if households expect current levels of inflation to continue, the Fed would need to raise the benchmark rate to 9% to achieve the same result, Mr. Cochrane concluded.
Mr. Powell has said the Fed wouldn’t slow down rate rises until convincing evidence suggests that inflation is easing. Some economists worry this posture is overzealous and setting the central bank up to increase rates too much. Rate increases influence the economy over time, so inflation data are a lagging indicator of their impact.
Government bond yields fell last week, reflecting investors’ thinking that a recession could lead to rate cuts next year after aggressive increases this year.
“You’re getting into policy mistake territory. The markets are reflecting that. These are not healthy movements," said Neil Dutta, an economist at research firm Renaissance Macro.
Other economists say Mr. Powell, who goes by Jay, has little choice but to take a tougher approach. “My view is you can pay me now or you can pay me later. If you procrastinate and don’t respond with some aggressiveness, then you’re just going to have to do more later," said former New York Fed President William Dudley. “I think Jay understands that that’s not a great place to end up."
In such a scenario, Mr. Powell’s toughest calls still lie ahead, once the economy contracts and unemployment rises. From 1972 to 1974, the Fed raised rates substantially and the economy fell into a sharp downturn. The Fed cut rates in 1975. Inflation fell but settled at still-elevated levels and began rising after that.
“They never took care of the problem" in the 1970s, said Peter Hooper, global head of economic research at Deutsche Bank, who started his career at the Fed in 1973.
Mr. Powell says he is determined to not repeat those mistakes. In Portugal last week, he batted away a question about what data points he would watch to see if inflation expectations were rising. “The point is not to see it at all," he said.