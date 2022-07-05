Why consumers’ inflation psychology is stoking anxiety at the Fed

Recessions are painful because millions of people lose their jobs. But central bankers, scarred by the experience of the 1970s, think high inflation is worse because it distorts economic behavior and is likely to lead to a more severe downturn later. High inflation became entrenched in the 1970s after high inflation expectations took hold. In the early 1980s, the Fed delivered shock therapy with punishing rate increases that brought down inflation but triggered recessions that featured the highest unemployment rates since the Great Depression.