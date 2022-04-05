Why India's manufacturing activity weakened in March

The sharp volatility and escalation in crude oil prices and other commodities, including edible oil and fertilizers, are transmitting into domestic inflation. State-run oil marketing firms on Tuesday hiked fuel prices by 80 paise for the 13th time in the last 15 days, taking the total increase in prices to ₹9.20 per litre. The Russia-Ukraine war has driven up prices of steel, nickel, and aluminium, with manufacturers starting to revise output prices. The PMI report said demand will be impacted if global oil and commodity prices remain high. The concern over price pressures was a key factor dragging down business confidence to a two-year low, it said.