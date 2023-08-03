Why did Morgan Stanley upgrade India? Will it mean more foreign inflows for the Indian stock market?2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Morgan Stanley upgrades India to 'overweight', downgrades China; cites favorable valuations and strong growth outlook.
Rating agencies are shaking the markets. After rating agency Fitch Ratings downgraded the US credit rating on Tuesday, global financial major Morgan Stanley upgraded India to 'overweight' while downgrading Australia to 'underweight' and Taiwan and China to 'equal-weight'.
