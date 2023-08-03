"It is a member of the Quad political framework with the US, Australia and Japan. It is benefitting from a surge in inward FDI, including from US, Taiwan and Japanese firms looking to its own large domestic market as well as a much-improved export infrastructure situation vis-à-vis more-efficient ports, road and electricity supply. Private equity firms are expanding in India (and ASEAN) simultaneously as they are struggling with exits in China," said Morgan Stanley.