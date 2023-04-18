Home / Economy / Why did retail inflation fall in March?
India's retail inflation fell to a 15-month low of 5.66% in March, thanks to a decline in food inflation and the statistical effect of a favourable base. On a month-on-month basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2%. Vegetables, once again, pulled the headline inflation down, excluding which the figure would have been 6.6%. Overall, the contribution of the food and beverage group in overall inflation declined to 41% from 45% in February. Core inflation also eased slightly but was still at the critical 6% mark. Going ahead, rising prices of pulses and milk, among others, could exert pressure on inflation.

 

