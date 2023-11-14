Economy
Why Diwali is not the blast it is made to be
howindialives.com 8 min read 14 Nov 2023, 09:18 PM IST
Summary
- Diwali’s effect on consumer spending, and thus corporate results, is smaller than the hype that surrounds it
New Delhi: With Diwali over, the media will report different estimates on how much sales the season has generated for companies. Payment data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), available on a daily basis, shows that card spends this October at shops and on e-commerce sites was about 17% higher than in October 2022. In absolute terms, that’s a ₹29,000 crore increase. The data covers spending on credit cards, debit cards and prepaid cards.
