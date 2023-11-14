Why Diwali is not the blast it is made to be

New Delhi: With Diwali over, the media will report different estimates on how much sales the season has generated for companies. Payment data from the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ), available on a daily basis, shows that card spends this October at shops and on e-commerce sites was about 17% higher than in October 2022. In absolute terms, that’s a ₹29,000 crore increase. The data covers spending on credit cards , debit cards and prepaid cards.

The same data is also available for the first eight days of November. This period typically accounts for 27-30% of the total spending in November. Assuming a rate of 30%, this implies that total spending for October and November will be higher by 22%, or ₹69,000 crore, over the same period in 2022.

There is always a fair bit of excitement about festive season sales, with some reason. On just one day last month—9 October—card spends soared to ₹15,300 crore, more than double of what was spent around those days last year. The Confederation of All India Traders, an industry grouping of traders, forecast ₹3.5 trillion of business during the festive season.

But upbeat sentiment in Diwali is unevenly distributed. As a Mint story noted recently, consumption recovery after the pandemic has been ‘K-shaped’. Some segments of the economy, especially rural households with precarious income and marginal farmers, have not fully recovered from the covid-19 pandemic’s economic contraction and its after effects, and are more cautious. In comparison, those with stable incomes, especially high incomes, have been spending on non-essentials. Earnings of casual workers and the self -employed actually declined from July-September 2022 to April-June 2023, according to data from the government’s Periodic Labour Force Survey.

Festive season sales are a global phenomenon. In the US and the UK, the so-called Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales towards the end of November are a major retail event, similar to Diwali sales in India. But just how big is the Diwali effect in context of the overall Indian economy? Evidence culled from a number of sources—RBI payment data, quarterly financial results of listed consumer-facing companies, passenger vehicle registrations—show that while there is a Diwali effect of sorts, it is smaller than the hype that surrounds it.

Card spending

According to estimates made last year by GfK, a market intelligence firm, the Diwali months of October and November contribute 17-19% to the sales of domestic appliances, with the number rising to the mid-20% level or even more for specific sub-categories within that, such as televisions or washing machines.

About 17-19% of annual sales for a two-month period for the domestic appliance category as a whole isn’t really that high. Assuming a constant rate of sales across the year, any two months in the year should contribute around 16-17% of sales as a baseline. So right off the bat, a one percentage point bump in that number (for some product categories, it’s higher), while more than welcome for a company, may not necessarily register in overall industry-level terms.

A 22% estimated jump in card spending over October and November sounds exciting but it’s important to put that number in perspective. In 2022-23, October and November accounted for 26.2% of card spends in the eight-month period from April to November. Assuming estimates for November as above, the share will likely increase to 28.3% this year. Again, assuming a constant rate of spending across months as a baseline, two months out of eight (April-November) should, on average, account for around 25% spending in that period. So a one-three percentage point bump is certainly significant, but again, in macro terms, the net effect is muted.

In fact, that three-percentage point bump, if it materializes, will be an outlier. The first chart is also based on RBI payment data, but only for credit card spends (thus, excluding debit and prepaid cards). It compiles data for September, October and November, to account for the fact that Diwali falls in mid- to late-October in some years and shows the share of credit card spending in those months, as a proportion of annual spending. As a baseline, three out of 12 months should, assuming constant spending through the year, account for around 25-26% of annual spends.

This is what we see. The number remains constant, within a two percentage point band between 2004-05 and 2019-20. The real outliers were 2020-21 and 2021-22, with spends in the three-month period rising to nearly 30% of annual spends. But these were covid-affected years, when the economy took a sharp dive and spending buoyancy in other times of the financial year was lower than usual.

One critique of this metric can be that credit card spending doesn’t really reflect overall consumer sentiment, since cards are owned by a small section of the population, and there is a big universe of spending outside it, including in cash. But even if we look at a narrower time frame of the years since 2015, we find little fluctuation. Further, credit card usage is concentrated among urban, relatively high-income consumers—the population segment with the deepest pockets and those most likely to spend during the festive season.

Company results

Can the card spend data be cross-verified from other sources? Quarterly results from 47 listed companies that together make up Nifty consumer indices such as the Nifty FMCG Index, the Nifty Consumption Index and the Nifty Consumer Durables Index, show a similar pattern—or, lack of it. In the case of quarterly results, a Diwali effect should show up in the October to December quarter revenue, especially in years when Diwali occurred in November. Thus, the share of annual sales accounted for by the December quarter should be well above 25%.

But this doesn’t happen (see chart). The share of overall annual net sales accounted for by each of the quarters is relatively unchanged and uniform up to 2019-20, with the share of net sales across quarters being more or less the same. While the last two quarters of the financial year typically account for a greater than average share of annual sales, the range of difference turns out to be narrow.

And again, the outlier was the first covid year of 2020-21 when the December quarter accounted for 30% of net sales—five percentage points higher than what is typically normal. This was also the year when the whole first quarter of the year was spent in lockdown, with the economy opening up somewhat toward the latter part of the year.

One critique of the quarterly sales metric as an indicator of the Diwali effect could be ‘income smoothing’. Companies that receive a strong bump in revenue in the December quarter attempt to smooth out their revenue over the next two quarters rather than recognize all their sales at once, thus avoiding any sharp spikes and troughs in revenue across quarters. While such income smoothing has been shown to exist, there seems little research on such smoothing in the Indian context. If such smoothing did exist, it could account for the lack of the Diwali effect in December quarterly numbers.

Vehicle registrations data

Another way to triangulate the Diwali effect is to look at the registration of automobiles in Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the country. Data on vehicle registrations is available monthly and enables us to determine whether automobile registrations rise in the three months starting September .

This data is only available from 2018. Data for 2019-20, the year before covid, shows that these three months accounted for 26-27% of two- and four-wheeler registrations during the year. In 2020-21, this share shot up sharply but declined again in the following years. Interestingly, while two-wheeler registrations in these months do remain well over four percentage points above the baseline level (25%) after 2020-21, the ‘normalizing’ of the share of four-wheelers is much quicker (see chart).

Another notable observation is that registrations of luxury cars, bought by the very richest segment of the population, tracks the broader spread of passenger car sales. Registrations of car brands such as Mercedes, Audi, BMW and JLR accounted for 24-25% pre-covid (2019-20) during September to November. It rose to 32% in 2020-21, before declining to 29% and 26.5% in the subsequent two years, respectively.

Balancing out

If we look at the economy as a whole, we again have to squint a bit to see the Diwali effect on GDP numbers, specifically the sub-component of GDP called ‘personal final consumption expenditure (PFCE)’, which tracks consumer spending. In the third quarter of 2020-21, quarterly PFCE as a share of the overall annual number rose sharply to 28%, from 25% the previous year, and then again settled at 26% in 2022-23. But pre-covid years again show a far more muted trend, with the share of third quarter PFCE accounting for 25% to 27% of the annual number.

Ultimately, festive season bumps are followed, or even preceded, by slumps. RBI analysis of monthly card spending over the years shows that, on average, spending in October does rise about 5.6% above what is ‘normal’. But interestingly enough, it is preceded by a sharp slide in September to almost the same opposite degree. Thus, in macro terms, these effects can cancel each other out. The real slump occurs in the month of February though, when card spends fall to around 8% below the ‘normal’ level.

Similarly, the production of consumer durables (not final sales) also saw a sharp bump in September and October of about 5.5% and 7.8%, respectively, above the ‘normal’ level. But again, offsetting this are declines in production in other sectors. Ultimately, the Index of Industrial Production for the manufacturing sector as a whole remains close to ‘normal’ levels during the festive months. It exhibits a strong seasonal effect only during the end of one financial year, when production spikes, followed by a slump in the next month as the new financial year begins.

In spite of all the excitement around festival sales among analysts, what ultimately matters to the bottom line of the overall corporate sector, and the economy as a whole, is performance and demand through the year. If consumer demand spikes sharply during one month, only to drop equally sharply in subsequent months as consumers get back to tightening their belts, the economy as a whole is not particularly better off. It’s more important to increase the size of the overall pie, rather than worry about increasing the size of any one slice.

