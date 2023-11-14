Why Diwali is not the blast it is made to be

One critique of the quarterly sales metric as an indicator of the Diwali effect could be ‘income smoothing’. Companies that receive a strong bump in revenue in the December quarter attempt to smooth out their revenue over the next two quarters rather than recognize all their sales at once, thus avoiding any sharp spikes and troughs in revenue across quarters. While such income smoothing has been shown to exist, there seems little research on such smoothing in the Indian context. If such smoothing did exist, it could account for the lack of the Diwali effect in December quarterly numbers.