Economy
In charts: Why Donald Trump thinks the US is being ripped off
Summary
- Donald Trump has imposed or threatened to impose tariffs, cut aid funding to several countries and expressed anger towards any attempt to create an alternative currency, among others. Mint explores what explains the radical moves by the US President.
Donald Trump firmly believes that everyone—allies, friends, and competitors—is taking advantage of the US economically and politically. His words: The entire world is ripping us off.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more