In charts: Why Donald Trump thinks the US is being ripped off

2. Manufacturing: too less

The US is ranked second in the world by manufacturing output, but it has lost its global manufacturing dominance to China over the last three decades. This has mainly hurt the American working class, which had come to rely on manufacturing jobs for steady incomes and lifetime employment. The number of manufacturing jobs in the US peaked at 19.6 million in 1979 and fell to 12.8 million by 2024. This hollowing out of manufacturing is partly the result of production bases shifting to low-cost countries such as China. Team Trump’s view is that the industrial capacities of emerging economies—especially China—were built unfairly because they were supported by state subsidies and protected by high tariffs.