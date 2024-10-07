Why economic warfare nearly always misses its target

In the decades since, versions of this story have played out many times, most recently with America’s sanctions against Russia and its measures against China. Adversaries in both cold and hot wars have tried to deprive each other of a strategic commodity, only to succeed in one sense (access to that commodity was reduced) and fail in another (the crunch did not bring about economic collapse or military capitulation). In a book to be published next year, Mark Harrison and Stephen Broadberry, two British scholars, use a theory first set out in the 1960s by Mancur Olson, an economist, to explain this paradox. The concept of a strategic commodity, they argue, is an illusion.