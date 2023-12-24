Why economists love ‘Robinson Crusoe’

Never too late to be wise

For Crusoe-lovers, however, what is most striking about these exercises is not their distance from reality, but their distance from Defoe’s original tale. Neither coconuts nor yams appear in the book. And far from working on his tan, Crusoe took a “world of pains" to hide from the sun, making a “clumsy, ugly, goat’s-skin umbrella" to ward off its rays. His island is not in the South Seas, as Mr McFadden maintains, but near Trinidad. And Friday and Crusoe do not bargain over labour or anything else. After Crusoe saves him from the cannibals who have carried him to the island by canoe, Friday in effect indentures himself to the sailor. One of the first English words he is taught is “Master".