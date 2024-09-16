Why Europe is embracing the new American growth model | Mint

Why Europe is embracing the new American growth model
Jon Sindreu , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 16 Sep 2024, 03:23 PM IST
SummaryFollowing the trail of the U.S. will require more government intervention in industrial and trade policy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The European Union’s economic planners might want to shout “U.S.A., U.S.A.!" Ironically, though, emulating America today would involve more state intervention.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less