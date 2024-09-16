Why Europe is embracing the new American growth model

Why the U.S. is more productive is an old question. It was raised in 1928 by Allyn Young, the American chair of the London School of Economics. In a speech, he denied that the gap had to do with U.S. firms being better run. “The largest domestic market in the world," he argued, meant that “productive methods are economical and profitable in America which would not be profitable elsewhere." Over time, this leads to the most complex industries sprouting there.